Robbers loot shopkeeper

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Two armed robbers snatched cash with motorbike from shopkeeper before fled, police said.

According to Daera Din Panah police station, shopkeeper named Asad, resident of Chuk no. 511 was moving away after closing his shop last night.

In the meantime, robbers riding on motorbike intercepted him. They snatched his violet carrying handsome money with motorcycle. Police registered case on report of the victim against unidentified accused before started to search them out.