Robbers Loot Valuables, Cash In Separate Strikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The robbers on Monday looted cash and other valuables worth million of rupees in separate strikes in the tehsil.

The police said, the first incident which was reported in Chak 22/11 L, two unidentified persons looted Rs 200,000 and other valuables from a house of a Farmer namely Zulfiqar and fled away from the scene.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Chak 10/11 L, the armed bandits deprived Shahbaz of Rs 40,000.

The police registered separate cases and started investigations.

