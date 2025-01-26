Open Menu

Robbers Loot Vehicles In Khangarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Armed robbers intercepted vehicles and a trailer on the Muzaffargarh Road near Daye Wali Mari, looting over Rs. 300,000 before fleeing the scene.

Police arrived promptly following a 15 helpline call, but no arrests have been made so far.

According to local people, incidents of robberies have become frequent in the Khan Garh area. Multiple cases of theft and snatching have been reported in areas like Jagat Pur, Jalalabad, Daye Wali Mari, and Haji Wah in the past week.

In the latest incident, robbers cut down trees from a nearby mango orchard and blocked the National Highway near Haji Wah and Daye Wali Mari around 2 am.

They stopped vehicles and looted their passengers. An ASI from Khangarh police station, Saifullah, reached the scene following the helpline call.

A trailer driver traveling from Quetta to Karachi reported that robbers took Rs300,000 from him. In another incident, robbers took away a motorcycle from Ghulam Yaseen, a local hotel owner, near Daye Wali Mari. Similarly, on January 22, robbers at gunpoint stole a motorcycle belonging to Muhammad Afzal Khadadiya at the National Highway. Locals expressed concern over the rising number of robberies. Despite launching investigations, the Khan Garh police have yet to make any breakthrough.

