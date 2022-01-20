UrduPoint.com

Robbers Looted Cash At Gun Point From A Medical Store Situated Near Indus Hostel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Robbers looted cash at gun point from a medical store situated near Indus Hostel

Three unidentified armed robbers looted cash at gun point from a medical store situated near Indus Hostel in premises of City Alipur police station here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Three unidentified armed robbers looted cash at gun point from a medical store situated near Indus Hostel in premises of City Alipur police station here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, three unidentified armed robbers entered in the Al-Kashf pharmacy and held hostage the owner and other staff of the shop at gun point.

The criminals looted cash Rs 135,000 from the store and managed to escape safely from the scene.

The police concerned have registered the case and started the investigations through obtaining CCTV footage from the pharmacy, A spokesman added.

It is pertinent to mention here that three armed robbers looted cash from an oil agency situated in premises of the same police station a few days back. The local traders staged project demonstration against the rising incidents of robbery and demanded of the senior police officers for comprehensive action against the criminals.

