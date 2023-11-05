Open Menu

Robbers Looted Cash Gold And Foreign Currency At Toba Tek Singh

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Robbers looted cash gold and foreign currency at Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Unknown thieves on Sunday robbed the house of Abdul Sattar, a resident of village 348 GB, Toba Tek Singh, in the jurisdiction of police station Chutyana, looted two million rupees, 10,000 Pounds, and 150 tola of gold, and fled from the scene.

According to the police, the robbery was carried out without any resistance because Abdul Sattar was living abroad and his family was also out of the country for the last eight months.

Police reached the spot after being informed and collecting evidence from the crime scene, where the locks of the cupboards were broken and the equipment was scattered. The police registered the case and started further investigation.

