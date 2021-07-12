UrduPoint.com
Robbers Looted Cash, Valuables From Medical Store

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Robbers looted cash, valuables from medical store

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Unidentified armed robbers looted cash and other valuables from a medical store situated at Munda Chowk in the premises of Khangarh police station here Monday.

According to police sources, three unidentified armed robbers entered into Baloch Medical store and held hostage the owner and staff at gunpoint. The criminals looted cash and other valuables from the medical store and fled away.

The local traders staged a protest demonstration against the rising incidents of robberies, dacoities and negligence of the police.

The protestors demanded of regional police officers DG Khan and DPO Muzaffargarh for stern action against criminals. The protestors said that the rising incidents of dacoities and robberies in the limits of Khangarh police station developing a sense of insecurity among the traders.

However, the police concerned have got CCTV footage from the medical store and started investigations into the incident, police sources added.

