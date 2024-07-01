Robbers looted gold ornaments, mobile phones

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Four armed robbers barged into a house and looted jewellery, cash along with mobile phones, police said.

According to police sources, the burglars broke into the house in limits of Alipur city police station.

Lady named Amna said through the FIR that she was alone in the house when the accused held her hostage and made off with earrings, finger rings, a gold bracelet, some cash and later snatched her cell phone before escaped the house.

The lady said the criminals fled away on motorbike.

She appealed the police authority to help her recover the precious ornaments from the robbers.