Robbers Looted House At Toba Tek Singh

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Robbers looted house at Toba Tek Singh

Toba Tek Singh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Robbers looted a house at gunpoint on Monday in the limits of the TT Singh police station in Toba Tek Singh. As per official details, within the limits of the TT Singh Police station, two unknown persons broke into the house of Muhammad Shahid s/o Sardar, a resident of Housing Colony TT Singh, and committed robbery.

They took the family hostage and looted at gunpoint 10 tola gold, 60,000 cash, and 4 mobile phones. After the robbery, the robbers locked the family members in the room and escaped from the spot. The police filled out a case and started an investigation.

APP/nmj/378

