(@FahadShabbir)

Pirmahal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :A man was looted by robbers on gum point here on Monday in the jurisdiction of police station Aroti.

According to police, Zubair son of Muhmmad sarwar was going to Rajana from Shorkot, when two Robbers looted cash Rs. 170, 000 on gun point and escaped from the spot.

The police investigation was underway.