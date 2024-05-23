Robbers Looted Pharmacy In Daylight
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A group of four armed bandits looted a pharmacy on HMC Road near Nehar Stop in the jurisdiction of Taxila police station here Thursday.
According to police, the robbers one of whom was wearing helmet, held the staff and customers at gunpoint, rifled through their belongings and looted the cash counter.
They escaped with cash and cell phones worth approximately Rs 0.4 million.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot, dry weather likely to persist in BWP4 minutes ago
-
Tank’s Rescue 1122 launches awareness drive to avoid heatstroke5 minutes ago
-
PM lands in Abu Dhabi on "short but important" visit5 minutes ago
-
Another 92 meters disconnected on gas theft, Rs 2 mln fine imposed5 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice5 minutes ago
-
42 degrees celsius in Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers netted with over nine kg charras5 minutes ago
-
Mirpur Hospital on high alert as scorching heatwave grips AJK14 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to extend relief to citizens15 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal15 minutes ago
-
Traffic police in action against two stroke rickshaws, around 500 impounded25 minutes ago
-
Married woman abducted25 minutes ago