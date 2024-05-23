Robbers looted pharmacy in daylight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A group of four armed bandits looted a pharmacy on HMC Road near Nehar Stop in the jurisdiction of Taxila police station here Thursday.

According to police, the robbers one of whom was wearing helmet, held the staff and customers at gunpoint, rifled through their belongings and looted the cash counter.

They escaped with cash and cell phones worth approximately Rs 0.4 million.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.