Robbers looted Rs.3.5 mln

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Unidentified robbers have injured a youth after snatching Rs.3.5 million from him in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Hafiz Kifayat Ullah along with his friend Rehan was going to purchase a plot.

When they reached near Madina University at Sargodha Road, armed bandits intercepted them and snatched the cash. The accused also fired and injured Kifayat when he tried to resist during the robbery. The injured was rushed to hospital for treatment while the accused managed to escape from the scene along with booty.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the culprits, spokesman added.