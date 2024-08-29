Robbers Looted Valuables From House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 02:50 PM
NOSHEHRAWORKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Unidentified robbers on Thursday looted mobile phone, cash and other valuables from a house.
The police said the outlaws took away three mobile phones, Rs 300,000 and other valuables from Mohammed Aslam' houe, a resident Purana Committee Ghar area.
The police registered case and started investigation.
APP/mud/378
