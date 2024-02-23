Robbers looted vendor at gunpoint

(@FahadShabbir)

Armed robbers snatched mobile phones worth thousands of rupees from shopkeepers in Rangpur police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024)

Waqas, a fruit seller, alleged in the application to the police station that he was returning to his home in Rangur from Joana Bungalow after closing his shop.

Meanwhile, the three robbers held him at gunpoint and started beating him mercilessly.

Later, the three snatched Rs 13,400 from him including a Nokia brand mobile phone and fled.

The police registered a first information report (FIR) and started investigation.