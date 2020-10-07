Robbers loots gold ornaments worth Rs 2.2 mln in Kasur

Dacoits looted gold ornaments worth Rs 2.2 million,cash amounting to Rs 0.2 million, six mobile phones in separate robbery attempts here in Kasur

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Dacoits looted gold ornaments worth Rs 2.2 million,cash amounting to Rs 0.2 million, six mobile phones in separate robbery attempts here in Kasur.

Police said here on Wednesday that some armed dacoits barged into the house of Muhammad Sattar in Nawah Chah Rakhwala,Khadian and made family hostage.The dacoits looted Rs.one million cash,8-tola gold and six mobile phones and manged to escape.

Similarly, Ahmed Raza was riding on motorcycle towards his home when on the way near petrol pump,Multan Road Pattoki,dacoits looted his motorbike and cash amounting to Rs.25,000 at gunpoint.

In another incident,unidentified dacoits entered in islam Kot Roshan Barqas,Pattoki and looted cash amount Rs.190,000 at gunpoint, while in Gulberg colony robbers looted amount Rs.20,000 from shop of Qaiser Mehmood and manged to escape.

Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.