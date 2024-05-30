Robbers loots mobile shop in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Armed robbers on Thursday looted a mobile shop on Okanwala Road in Chichawatani.

According to police, two masked men on a motorcycle stormed into the shop with weapons and forcing the staff to hand over valuable mobile phones and cash.

The robbers also snatched mobile phones and cash from customers in the shop before fleeing the scene.

The police have started an investigation into the incident and are searching for the culprits.