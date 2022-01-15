Robbers loots truck carrying urea bags on Indus highway

As the incidents of theft of fertilizer continue, a truck transporting the urea bags from Karachi to Larkana was looted on the Indus highway near Khanote area of Jamshoro district on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :As the incidents of theft of fertilizer continue, a truck transporting the urea bags from Karachi to Larkana was looted on the Indus highway near Khanote area of Jamshoro district on Saturday.

The police informed that 400 bags were stolen from the truck.

The truck driver Mashooq Buledi parked the vehicle in the center of the road to block the movement of traffic as a token of protest.

The police later cleared the road by convincing the driver to clear the road on the assurance of arrest of the thieves.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.