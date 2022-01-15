UrduPoint.com

Robbers Loots Truck Carrying Urea Bags On Indus Highway

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Robbers loots truck carrying urea bags on Indus highway

As the incidents of theft of fertilizer continue, a truck transporting the urea bags from Karachi to Larkana was looted on the Indus highway near Khanote area of Jamshoro district on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :As the incidents of theft of fertilizer continue, a truck transporting the urea bags from Karachi to Larkana was looted on the Indus highway near Khanote area of Jamshoro district on Saturday.

The police informed that 400 bags were stolen from the truck.

The truck driver Mashooq Buledi parked the vehicle in the center of the road to block the movement of traffic as a token of protest.

The police later cleared the road by convincing the driver to clear the road on the assurance of arrest of the thieves.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Karachi Protest Police Driver Road Vehicle Traffic Larkana Jamshoro FIR From

Recent Stories

Govt absorbs int'l price hike, increase POL prices ..

Govt absorbs int'l price hike, increase POL prices partially

6 minutes ago
 Tsunami hits Tonga, US West Coast on alert after v ..

Tsunami hits Tonga, US West Coast on alert after volcano erupts

6 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review Dubai Expo, GB Investment C ..

Meeting held to review Dubai Expo, GB Investment Conference

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, motorcycle

28 minutes ago
 Man City sink Chelsea to boost title charge

Man City sink Chelsea to boost title charge

28 minutes ago
 Putin eyes construction of Arctic rail link

Putin eyes construction of Arctic rail link

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.