Robbers Made Off With Cash, Gold Ornaments And Other Valuables From A House In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:42 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from a house, in the precincts of Head Mirala police station on Monday.
According to police, three robbers stormed into a house Ali in Khambranwala village and locked the family members in a room.
They looted Rs 140,000, gold ornaments worth Rs 280,000 and other valuables and decamped with booty.
A case has been registered.
Further investigation is underway.