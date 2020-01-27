Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from a house in Sialkot

Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from a house, in the precincts of Head Mirala police station on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Robbers made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from a house, in the precincts of Head Mirala police station on Monday.

According to police, three robbers stormed into a house Ali in Khambranwala village and locked the family members in a room.

They looted Rs 140,000, gold ornaments worth Rs 280,000 and other valuables and decamped with booty.

A case has been registered.

Further investigation is underway.