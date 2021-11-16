UrduPoint.com

Robbers Make Off With Cash, Valuables

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Bandits made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, three robbers snatched Rs 900,000 from an oil mills cashier Rafaqat, at gun point near Dheeng Shah Adda.

In Zaheer Abad colony, five bandits looted Rs 350,000, five tola gold ornaments and other valuables.

In Tibbi Mehtab Singh, thieves stole Rs 400,000 in cash, four tola gold ornaments and other valuables from a house owned by Ameen.

In another incident, robbers deprived five passersby of cash and other valuables at gun point near Dhari Rana Hayat locality.

Police were investigating.

