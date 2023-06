SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Robbers made off with nine cattle heads from a cattle pen in a nearby village on Wednesday late night.

According to police, seven armed people barged into the cattle pen owned by Muhammad Younis in Chak No 159-NB at night, in the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdurpolice station and herd away nine animals at gun point.

Shah Nikdur police were investigating.