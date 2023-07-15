Open Menu

Robbers On Rampage In Hazro

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Criminals rule the roost in commercial and residential areas depriving masses of cash and valuables worth millions of rupees in Tehsil Hazro Chhachh district Attock.

In the first incident, three armed bandits snatched cash worth Rs 1.25 million at gunpoint from a cashier at a filling station in a broad daylight robbery incident near the Shamshabad area of Rangoo Police Station.

The cashier identified as Akhter was going to deposit cash when three armed bandits equipped with different weapons and riding two motorcycles intercepted him and at gunpoint snatched cash and fled away.

A trader was deprived of cash worth Rs 0.7 million in a robbery incident at Pehti Chowk in the limits of Hazro police station.

The trader was waiting to board a vehicle to visit the local cattle market to purchase cattle when three armed bandits intercepted him and at gunpoint snatched cash from him and fled away.

On Saturday, a trader identified as Niamt Khan was looted at gunpoint in another broad light robbery incident on Dhakki road in the limits of the same police station.

The trader was collecting cash from a supplier when three armed bandits equipped with different weapons appeared in a car, snatched cash from him and fled away.

The local social organization Chhachh Muhafiz Committee, while expressing concern over growing lawlessness in the area, has decided to urgently meet a demonstration on Sunday against the robbery rampage.

