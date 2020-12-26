UrduPoint.com
Robbers Open Fire On Showing Resistance; Child Killed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :A child was killed by the firing of alleged robbers after showing resistance by the security guards in a private housing society.

A Police spokesman informed that the unidentified gunmen went to an under-construction building, on seeing unknown the guards present there attempted to stop them.

On this, the robbers' started indiscriminate firing; as a result a child was shot dead inside a nearby house while the culprits managed to escape from the scene.

After receiving information, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis, SSP Operations Shoaib Mehmood, SP Saddar and SHO Rawat along with their personnel reached the spot and started investigation.

On the occasion, CPO said they cannot escape from the clutches of the law, the accused will be arrested soon and brought to justice, he added.

Meanwhile, Police have cordoned off the area while a search operation was also being conducted in society and its suburbs to find the culprits.

