Robbers Plunder Cash From Milk Shop In Qasimabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 01:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Armed robbers on motorcycles raided the well-known dairy shop, looted cash worth millions and managed to escape from the scene in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area on Sunday.

The robbers held the staff hostage, and during a confrontation, one of the employees managed to snatch a pistol from a robber.

Following an exchange of fire, the robbers abandoned their motorcycle and fled on foot. On their way, they hijacked a citizen's CD motorcycle and made a successful escape.

Following the incident, citizens and the affected dairy owners staged a protest, blocking the road.

The protest was staged by political activist, traders representatives Mahboob Abro, Rehmatullah Sand, Abdul Ghafoor Sarohi, and others.

The owner of the dairy shop, Jasim Memon, reported that the robbers stole around 700,000 to 800,000 rupees in cash. The incident took place around 8 PM.

The victims expressed strong criticism of the police, stating that officers arrived an hour late and left after gathering minimal details. Concerned citizens highlighted the rising insecurity in the area and demanded authorities ensure public safety.

