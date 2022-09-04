UrduPoint.com

Robbers Run Amok Killed Three In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Robbers Run Amok killed three in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :At least three people were killed in different mugging incidents in the port city on Sunday.

In Liaquatabad area, dacoits killed a young man and while fleeing away from the scene, they killed another man identified as Shafi in broad daylight in Korangi's Ittehad town.

Police said the victim was the father of two children. He was heading home after purchasing bread from a nearby shop when the incident took place.

Shafi was mistakenly crossing the path of dacoits when they were trying to flee," police said, adding that "the dacoits shot him dead on the spot." Shafi's mother demanded justice for her deceased son, urging the police to keep vigilant so that these incidents could be avoided in the future.

In another incident, robbers killed a man at a nearby puncture shop while fleeing from a crime scene. The victim was later identified as Muzzamil.

In Malir, Kazimabad area, the dacoits killed a man identified as Usman when he offered resistance at his grocery shop.

Residents of Korangi believe that law enforcers and street criminals have formed a nexus. This is why they carried out robberies in broad daylight.

Last month on August 31, armed men killed Mufti Saleh during a robbery bid, whereas on September 1, another group of dacoits killed a young man identified as Talha when he offered resistance during a mugging incident.

