Open Menu

Robbers Shoot And Injure Woman In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Robbers shoot and injure woman in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Robbers shot and injure a woman on resistance during a robbery attempt on Thursday in the area of Landhi Karachi.

According to private news channel, the police reached the scene as soon as the incident was reported.

Police arrested an alleged robber and starts further investigation.

In another incident, street criminals robbed a woman in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi.

Police started investigation with the help of CCTV footage.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Robbery Landhi Criminals Women

Recent Stories

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notificati ..

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary

56 minutes ago
 Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for ..

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan

1 hour ago
 Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs D ..

Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..

2 hours ago
 Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarte ..

Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff

2 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's election process internal sovereign aff ..

Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO

2 hours ago
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team

2 hours ago
 PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Min ..

PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office

2 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge dee ..

Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan