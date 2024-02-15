Robbers shoot and injure woman in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Robbers shot and injure a woman on resistance during a robbery attempt on Thursday in the area of Landhi Karachi.

According to private news channel, the police reached the scene as soon as the incident was reported.

Police arrested an alleged robber and starts further investigation.

In another incident, street criminals robbed a woman in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Karachi.

Police started investigation with the help of CCTV footage.