Robbers Shoot Citizen During Motorbike Snatching
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
A man was shot and injured during an incident of motorbike snatching on one of arterial roads of Hyderabad, Thandi Sarak, on Friday
According to the police, Gulzar Ahmed parked his motorbike by the roadside because of sudden emptying of his vehicle's fuel tank.
The police told that moments later two armed men approached the citizen to snatch his motorbike and they later shot him at his leg because of his alleged resistance.
The police added that the robbers took away the citizen's motorbike after refueling its tank from their motorbike's tank.The injured citizen was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).The police are yet to register the incident's FIR.
