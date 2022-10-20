UrduPoint.com

Robbers Shot Dead One In Jehlum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Robbers shot dead one in Jehlum

Unknown dacoits shot a person dead when he resisted a robbery at his house near GT Road Jehlum, private media reported on Thursday

JEHLUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Unknown dacoits shot a person dead when he resisted a robbery at his house near GT Road Jehlum, private media reported on Thursday.

A private channel reported District Police Officer (DPO) Jehlum as saying that six robbers barged into Raja Rauf's house and took away cash, gold and other valuables.

The robbers also took homeowner Raja Rauf along as they were angry at him for resisting the robbery. Later on, they shot him dead and fled away after throwing the body near Kalan Gujran.

The police registered a case and started the investigation of the incident.

