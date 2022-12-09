UrduPoint.com

Robbers Shot Dead Youth Upon Resistance

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Unknown robbers shot a youth dead over resistance during a robbery attempt in the limits of Dijkot police station.

A spokesman for police said here on Friday that Wahid Lateef, resident of Chak 275-JB was riding a motorcycle when armed bandits intercepted him but he speeder his bike over which, the outlaws got enraged and they opened fire.

As a result, Wahid received serious bullet wounds and died on the spot.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sarfraz Falki took notice of the incident and directed the police for immediate arrest of culprits. He directed the city police officer to probe into the matter and submit its report, a spokesman added.

