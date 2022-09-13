UrduPoint.com

Robbers Shot Dead Youth Upon Resistance In Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022

Robbers shot dead youth upon resistance in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :People on Tuesday blocked the bypass road of the district for about an hour following the incident of killing of a 25-year old youth, who was shot dead by armed robbers over resistance in the limits of Dera Town Police Station.

According to details, Asmatullah, Amir Hamza and Ihsanullah were going on motorcycle when unidentified muggers intercepted them at Jalabi Chowk and snatched Rs20,000 cash and mobile phones.

As Asmatullah tried to overpower them, the robbers opened fire on him. As a result, Asmatullah died on the spot and the culprits managed to escape.

Later, the relatives and people of the area blocked the bypass at Daraban road point for all kinds of traffic in protest against the brutal killing of an innocent youth by robbers.

They demanded that the killers should be arrested at the earliest and should be given exemplary punishment.

They demanded of the District Police Officer (DPO) to take serious measures for eliminating street crimes which were increasing at an alarming pace in the area.

They suggested that the police should enhance patrolling in the area and launch crackdown against anti-social elements to protect lives and property of people.

