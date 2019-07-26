Robbers snatch cash and mobile phones from MPA

Armed robbers snatched Rs 400,000 cash and mobile phones from Sindh MPA Dr Suhrab Sirki on his return from Quetta here Friday

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Armed robbers snatched Rs 400,000 cash and mobile phones from Sindh MPA Dr Suhrab Sirki on his return from Quetta here Friday.

According to the details, the robbers stopped the car of member Sindh Assembly Dr Suhrab Sirki at Bakhtiar Abad area near Sibbi and snatched from him cash amount of rupees 4,00,000, mobile phones and other valuables on gunpoint when he along with his his brother Imdad, son Mohsin and others was on way from Quetta to his home in Thal.

Subsequently, Dr Sirki registered FIR of the incident against unidentified armed persons in the nearby Levies post. The Levies force was making efforts to trace out and apprehend the accused but nobody was so far arrested till last information in this regard.