Robbers snatch cash, bike

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Armed robbers snatched cash and a motorbike from a citizen at Rakh Khanpur, a suburban town of the district.

The police source said, three unidentified outlaws took away seven lac and a motorbike from Sabir, the secretary of market broker, Abbas Dasti at gunpoint after intercepting him last night.

Civil Lines Police Station registered a case on the complaint of the aggrieved person before searching the accused.