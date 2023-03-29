Robbers Snatch Cash, Bike
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 12:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Armed robbers snatched cash and a motorbike from a citizen at Rakh Khanpur, a suburban town of the district.
The police source said, three unidentified outlaws took away seven lac and a motorbike from Sabir, the secretary of market broker, Abbas Dasti at gunpoint after intercepting him last night.
Civil Lines Police Station registered a case on the complaint of the aggrieved person before searching the accused.