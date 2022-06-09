Robbers snatch cash from fertilizer shop

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Two alleged robbers deprived fertilizer dealer of cash worth around Rs 461,000 after reaching out his shop in guise of customer in broad daylight.

According to police, an unidentified man came to fertilizer shop to buy pesticide. When cashier named Hafiz Rashid opened cash counter to return remaining amount against what was submitted by the forged customer, the later stormed out to the cash box and snatched the whole amount being estimated as Rs 461,000 within the box, and fled with help of his accomplice waiting outside the shop.

The cashier said it had just received heavy payment of fertilizer's sale from a client before it got looted.

Police arrived soon after the incident and started initial investigation through footage of CCTV cameras installed around the shop.

Fertilizer dealer, the owner of the shop named Salman Bhatti was stated to be brother of Additional Advocate General Punjab, Asif Afzal Bhatti.