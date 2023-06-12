Robbers snatch cash, jewellery in two incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Robbers snatched cash worth about Rs. 35 million with foreign Currency after taking hostage the victims in two separate incidents here.

According to police spokesman, four robbers broke into the home of local broker, Saleem, resident of 453/EB and looted 16 tola gold ornaments, 1000 Saudi Riyal, licensed rifle with other valuables before escaping.

In another incident, Altaf Hussain, r/o 461/ EB was leaving for his home when two armed robbers intercepted him near 463/EB. They deprived him of his motorbike, cash worth thousands of rupees with mobile phone what it's mentioned in the FIR.

The increasing incidents of robbery and thefts reported to have created panic across the area, with locals demanding of DPO of police to take action.