UrduPoint.com

Robbers Snatch Cash, Jewellery In Two Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Robbers snatch cash, jewellery in two incidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Robbers snatched cash worth about Rs. 35 million with foreign Currency after taking hostage the victims in two separate incidents here.

According to police spokesman, four robbers broke into the home of local broker, Saleem, resident of 453/EB and looted 16 tola gold ornaments, 1000 Saudi Riyal, licensed rifle with other valuables before escaping.

In another incident, Altaf Hussain, r/o 461/ EB was leaving for his home when two armed robbers intercepted him near 463/EB. They deprived him of his motorbike, cash worth thousands of rupees with mobile phone what it's mentioned in the FIR.

The increasing incidents of robbery and thefts reported to have created panic across the area, with locals demanding of DPO of police to take action.

Related Topics

Police Altaf Hussain Mobile Saudi Riyal Robbery FIR Gold Million

Recent Stories

Russian oil to help government in providing relief ..

Russian oil to help government in providing relief to masses: Musadik

3 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Wazi ..

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in North Waziristan terror attack offered

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

2 hours ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.