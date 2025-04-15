Robbers snatch mobile phones and cash in different areas

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The dacoits on Tuesday looted cash and mobile phones from two persons in different areas.

The police spokesperson said that the robbers looted Rs 105,000 and a mobile phone from a motorcyclist, Munir Ahmed near Village 11/L and fled away.

In other incident, the unidentified person snatched Rs 30,000 and a mobile phone from a person namely Ali at gunpoint in

Village 96/ 12 L, he added.

The police registered cases and lunched further probs.

