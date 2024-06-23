Open Menu

Robbers Snatch Motorbike, Cash, Mobile Phone From Citizen

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Robbers snatch motorbike, cash, mobile phone from citizen

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Three armed robbers snatched a motorbike, Rs 90,000 cash and a mobile phone from a citizen at gunpoint in the limits of Saddar police station here Sunday.

According to details, 42-year-old Ramzan Baloch son of Ghulam Farid, a resident of Jabbar-wala reported to Saddar police that he was moving towards Musa-Khar Adda on Chashma road on his motorcycle CD-70.

In the meantime, some three muggers stopped him and snatched his motorcycle, mobile phone and Rs 90,000 cash. The robbers escaped from the scene.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Road Saddar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

16 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

16 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

16 hours ago
 Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

16 hours ago
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

16 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

16 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

17 hours ago
 Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military hon ..

Sepoy Muhammad Azam laid to rest with military honours in Haripur

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan