Robbers snatch motorbike, cash, mobile phone from citizen

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Three armed robbers snatched a motorbike, Rs 90,000 cash and a mobile phone from a citizen at gunpoint in the limits of Saddar police station here Sunday.

According to details, 42-year-old Ramzan Baloch son of Ghulam Farid, a resident of Jabbar-wala reported to Saddar police that he was moving towards Musa-Khar Adda on Chashma road on his motorcycle CD-70.

In the meantime, some three muggers stopped him and snatched his motorcycle, mobile phone and Rs 90,000 cash. The robbers escaped from the scene.