Robbers Snatch Motorcycles, Mobile Phones, Cash In Different Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 08:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Robbers snatched cash, motorcycles, mobiles and other valuables in three separate incidents of robbery in the district, said police here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, a motorcycle and cash were robbed at gunpoint from citizen Faheem, a resident of Paroa near Makkarr Drain within the limits of Paroa police station. The accused fled from the scene after committing the crime.

Similarly, unknown accused snatched cash, motorcycle and a mobile phone from a shopkeeper namely Khalil resident of Ghost at Ghonsar Malikhi Link road within the limits of Paroa police station.

Likewise, unknown motorcyclists snatched mobile phones and cash from two persons namely Tahir and Irfan, residents of Khanukhel on gunpoint at Khanukhel Bridge on Chashma road.

The Police registered separate cases of the incident and started investigation.

