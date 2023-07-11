Robbers snatch pizza, cash from delivery boy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Armed robbers turned out to be fond of pizza eating as they snatched pizza from the delivery boy the late night of yesterday.

According to police, three bandits intercepted the delivery boy named Azan at local Gulshan Ehbab Colony, when he was moving out to drop pizza at the house on order.

They also snatched money worth Rs. 12,000 besides pizza from the boy before escaped the scene.

Shah Shamsh Police Station registered the case on the report of the pizza shop's owner and claimed to have started searching for the criminals right away.