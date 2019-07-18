UrduPoint.com
Robbers Snatch Rs 1.2m From Trader In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:49 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Two armed motorcyclists snatched Rs1.2 million in cash from a trader, Sunny Gull, in Hajipura Daska city area on Thursday.

According to local police, the trader had arrived in the city from Peshawar for business purposes.

After drawing Rs1.2 million from a local bench, he was going to a market with his business partners when two unknown armed motorcyclists fired on a tyre of his car.

Later, they held them hostage at gunpoint, snatched the cash and fled.

Daska City police are investigating with no arrest in this regard.

