Robbers Snatch Rs 1.2m From Trader In Sialkot
Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:49 PM
Two armed motorcyclists snatched Rs1.2 million in cash from a trader, Sunny Gull, in Hajipura Daska city area on Thursday
According to local police, the trader had arrived in the city from Peshawar for business purposes.
After drawing Rs1.2 million from a local bench, he was going to a market with his business partners when two unknown armed motorcyclists fired on a tyre of his car.
Later, they held them hostage at gunpoint, snatched the cash and fled.
Daska City police are investigating with no arrest in this regard.