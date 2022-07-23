Robbers snatched mobile, Rs.10000, gold ring

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Two robbers robbed a citizen early in the morning while snatching Rs. 10,000, a mobile phone and gold ring from a citizen in the jurisdiction of Gulbahar Police Station, Peshawar.

Reportedly, with every passing day, robbery cases in day-light in the jurisdiction of Gulbahar Police Station had been increased and the police failed to provide relief and protection to the people.

The case had been registered and the CCTV footage of the incident had also been taken.