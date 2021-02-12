Robbers snatches motorbike

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Three robbers snatched a motorbike on gunpoint from a citizen in broad day light in limits of Sadar police station of Tehsil Kot Addu.

Robbers escaped the scene while making aerial firing which spread panic among residents of surrounding areas.

Police was stated to have reached on the spot.

The victim named as Shehzad told police that he was moving to Dera Din Panah to receive his relative.

In the meantime, there unidentified robbers intercepted him on the road to snatch his motorbike.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Zubair Buzdar said that police team had piled up covers of bullets from crime scene while further investigation was underway.