Robbers Storm Jewelry Shop, Snatch 25 Tolas Gold & Rs 3.3 Million Cash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Armed men stormed a jewelry shop, and took away 25 tolas of gold and Rs 3.3 million cash after holding the shopkeeper at gunpoint, here on Sunday morning.

Police has confirmed the incident that occurred in Bara Tehsil Bazar, district Khyber.

The victim was identified as Rehmat.

The Traders Union has blocked the main Afghan Highway for all kinds of traffic, in a protest. The protesters are demanding the arrest of the culprits, and protection for the business community.

