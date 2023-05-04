Robbers strike at six shops, steal mobile phone accessories

(@FahadShabbir)

Robbers struck at six shops and stole over Rs 0.7 million besides memory cards and other mobile gadgets from Mundrowain stop in the limits of Khangarh police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Robbers struck at six shops and stole over Rs 0.7 million besides memory cards and other mobile gadgets from Mundrowain stop in the limits of Khangarh police station.

Police sources informed that the robbers unlocked the shops and stole away with money and mobile phones gadgets in addition to Cigarettes.

They stated that the police registered the case and began an investigation with the help of CCTV footage.