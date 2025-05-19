Robbers Take Away 35 Batteries
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The robbers took away batteries and cash from a battery shop
on Fatahpur Road, Chowk Azam.
According to the police, the accused held the staff of the shop at gunpoint before
breaking locks and took away 35 batteries and Rs 7 lakh.
The police launched an investigation following a complaint.
