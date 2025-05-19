Robbers take away 35 batteries

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The robbers took away batteries and cash from a battery shop

on Fatahpur Road, Chowk Azam.

According to the police, the accused held the staff of the shop at gunpoint before

breaking locks and took away 35 batteries and Rs 7 lakh.

The police launched an investigation following a complaint.