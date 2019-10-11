Robbers take away batteries, computers from PTCL exchange in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Five unidentified dacoits took away batteries and computers from PTCL telephone exchange in Sambrial city late Thursday night.

The accused made security guard hostage and snatched items, and fled, the police said.

Meanwhile, thieves took away cash and gold ornaments from the house of Waseem in Kaakeywali village, reports have been registered and police started investigation into the incidents.