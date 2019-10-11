UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Robbers Take Away Batteries, Computers From PTCL Exchange In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

Robbers take away batteries, computers from PTCL exchange in Sialkot

Five unidentified dacoits took away batteries and computers from PTCL telephone exchange in Sambrial city late Thursday night

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):Five unidentified dacoits took away batteries and computers from PTCL telephone exchange in Sambrial city late Thursday night.

The accused made security guard hostage and snatched items, and fled, the police said.

Meanwhile, thieves took away cash and gold ornaments from the house of Waseem in Kaakeywali village, reports have been registered and police started investigation into the incidents.

Related Topics

Police Exchange Sambrial Gold From PTCL

Recent Stories

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

24 minutes ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

24 minutes ago

US, China Reach Partial Agreement on Trade Deal - ..

24 minutes ago

SDF Transfers 2 IS Members Responsible for Murderi ..

24 minutes ago

Treasury Chief Mnuchin Says US-China Trade Talks H ..

28 minutes ago

Former US Envoy to Ukraine Tells Congress Trump Pu ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.