Robbers Take Away Cash, Gold From House

Published June 09, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Robbers take away cash, gold from house

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The unknown robbers took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from a house in the absence of family members here in New Islamia Colony.

According to a police spokesman, one Mehboob Elahi son of Yaqub reported to Cantt Police station that he went to Mohallah Qasaban to pick up his family when unknown robbers entered his home and stolen cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.

He said the robbers took away six Tolas of gold ornaments, Rs 280,000 cash and other valuables from his home.

The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

