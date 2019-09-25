Robbers take away cash, gold in Sialkot

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Some unidentified robbers on Wednesday deprived a man of cash, gold and other valuables at Mohallah Mughal Pura in the jurisdiction of City Pasrur

Police said that Zareullah lodged a report before the police station that he went out of town when some unidentified robbers managed to force their entry into his house.

They took away cash Rs 415,000, gold ornaments of 08-tola and other valuables.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.