Robbers take away cash,jewelery from house in faisalabad

A dacoit gang looted cash, jewelry and other items from a house in Lundianwala police limits on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A dacoit gang looted cash, jewelry and other items from a house in Lundianwala police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said 10 robbers entered the house of Tanveer Awan of Chak No 560-GB and took the family hostage besides taking away Rs 250,000, jewelry and chicken meatin a truck from a farmhouse.

The police registered a case and started investigation.