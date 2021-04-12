Robbers Take Away Cash,jewelery From House In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:28 PM
A dacoit gang looted cash, jewelry and other items from a house in Lundianwala police limits on Monday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A dacoit gang looted cash, jewelry and other items from a house in Lundianwala police limits on Monday.
A police spokesman said 10 robbers entered the house of Tanveer Awan of Chak No 560-GB and took the family hostage besides taking away Rs 250,000, jewelry and chicken meatin a truck from a farmhouse.
The police registered a case and started investigation.