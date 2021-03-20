Robbers take away electricity transformer from govt school

The robbers have stolen electricity transformer installed in government run school in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan police station here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The robbers have stolen electricity transformer installed in government run school in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan police station here on Saturday.

The head of Government Girls Elementary School Bai Khan, lodged complaint with Police Station Gujjar Khan that robbers had stolen power transformer, owing to theft the school was without electricity.

Police have registered a case against unknown robbers and team deputed to recover the stolen power transformer.

Similarly, Shamas Un Nisa told Gujjar Khan police that her daughter was kidnapped by unknown kidnappers from Sui Cheemian. Another man namely Kashif Mehmood lodged complaint with PS Gujjar Khan that her sister was abducted from outside Umer Hospital by kidnappers.