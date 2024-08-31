Robbers Take Away Goats From Farm House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 09:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Nine robbers took away goats from a farm house at Qasba Rohilanwali Mouza Khichiwala
in premises of Rohilanwali police limits.
According to police sources, the accused entered the outhouse of Muhammad Arshad
at Mouza Khichiwala Qasba Rohilanwali and held him hostage at gun point besides taking away
eleven goats.
They also tortured Arshad when he tried to resist them.
The police registered a case and started investigations.
