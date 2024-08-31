Open Menu

Robbers Take Away Goats From Farm House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Robbers take away goats from farm house

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Nine robbers took away goats from a farm house at Qasba Rohilanwali Mouza Khichiwala

in premises of Rohilanwali police limits.

According to police sources, the accused entered the outhouse of Muhammad Arshad

at Mouza Khichiwala Qasba Rohilanwali and held him hostage at gun point besides taking away

eleven goats.

They also tortured Arshad when he tried to resist them.

The police registered a case and started investigations.

