SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The robbers on Friday deprived a jeweler of gold worth Rs 1.5 million in Kotwali Police limits.

According to the police, jeweler Rasheed Anjum, in his application to the police, said that the dacoits entered his shop at Chok Shahdien and took away gold of Rs 1.5 million.

The police registered a case and started investigations.