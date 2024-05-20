Robbers Take Away Gold Jewellery, Cash
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The unknown robbers took away gold jewellery and Rs 50,000 cash from a home here in the limits of Dera Town police station last night.
According to police, 30-year-old Sajid Baloch son of Sohna Khan, a resident of Khhutti area reported to Dera Town Police station that he along with his family were sleeping in the open area of their home.
He said he wake up in the morning for prayer and found the things of his room scattered.
Upon checking, he found their gold ornaments weighing around Four Tolas and 50,000 cash missing from the room.
The police registered a case against unknown robbers and started investigation into the matter.
